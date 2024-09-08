Gallacher Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $476.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.26 and a 200-day moving average of $459.65. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $359.77 and a 52-week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,931 shares of company stock valued at $531,284,982. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

