Gallacher Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 2.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $65.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

