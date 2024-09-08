Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $531,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,445,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $447,957,000 after purchasing an additional 122,207 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,655,000 after purchasing an additional 376,449 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after buying an additional 426,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Valero Energy stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.79 and its 200 day moving average is $155.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

