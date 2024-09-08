Gallacher Capital Management LLC Sells 10,658 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,658 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises about 0.9% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,482,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 159,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 134,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares during the period.

PYLD opened at $26.41 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

