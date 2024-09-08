GateToken (GT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $674,151.64

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for $7.28 or 0.00013394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $678.78 million and $674,151.64 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GateToken has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008795 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,273.41 or 0.99904401 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007857 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,287,034 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,287,034.27229759 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.30716789 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $796,667.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.