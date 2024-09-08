Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ:GENC opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $24.88.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gencor Industries
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
