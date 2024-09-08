Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.65. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $25.55 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 52.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries during the second quarter worth about $377,000.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

