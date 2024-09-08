Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1-2% yr/yr to ~$2.28-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-1.000 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.
