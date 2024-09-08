Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of down 1-2% yr/yr to ~$2.28-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.27 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-1.000 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. Genesco has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $301.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.41.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.29. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.19 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Genesco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

