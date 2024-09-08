Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,851 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 160.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 120.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Genpact by 4,717.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,810. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

