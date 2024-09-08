Glassman Wealth Services Buys 109 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 57.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 50,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of VOX stock traded down $3.28 on Friday, hitting $133.77. The stock had a trading volume of 102,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,609. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $142.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.61. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

