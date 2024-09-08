Glassman Wealth Services Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,145,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.75. 331,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,018. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $201.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.