Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after buying an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,864,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,780 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $115,287,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,991,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.63. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

