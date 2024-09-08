Glassman Wealth Services Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,297,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 631,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 98,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 91,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 48,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.50. 7,794,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,391,241. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

