Glassman Wealth Services Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.44. The stock had a trading volume of 46,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,843. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.26. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $79.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

