GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $217.99

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.99 ($2.87) and traded as low as GBX 208 ($2.74). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.76), with a volume of 581,893 shares.
GlobalData Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 209.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.
GlobalData Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
GlobalData Company Profile
GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GlobalData
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.