GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $217.99

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 217.99 ($2.87) and traded as low as GBX 208 ($2.74). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.76), with a volume of 581,893 shares.

GlobalData Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.83 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 209.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

GlobalData Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GlobalData Company Profile

In other news, insider Graham Lilley sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.96), for a total value of £562,500 ($739,644.97). Corporate insiders own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

GlobalData Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; agribusiness; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; food services; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

