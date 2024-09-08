Graham (NYSE:GHC) vs. EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Head to Head Survey

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) and EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Graham and EpicQuest Education Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A EpicQuest Education Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

62.5% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Graham shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of EpicQuest Education Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Graham and EpicQuest Education Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 2.89% 5.22% 2.90% EpicQuest Education Group International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Graham and EpicQuest Education Group International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $4.62 billion 0.70 $205.29 million $60.31 12.14 EpicQuest Education Group International $5.71 million 1.52 -$6.76 million N/A N/A

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than EpicQuest Education Group International.

Volatility and Risk

Graham has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EpicQuest Education Group International has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Graham beats EpicQuest Education Group International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution. The company also owns and operates television stations, restaurants, and entertainment venues; engages in the financial training and automobile dealerships business; offers social media management tools to connect newsrooms with their users; produces Foreign Policy magazine and ForeignPolicy.com website; and publishes Slate, an online magazine, as well as French-language news magazine websites at slate.fr and slateafrique.com. In addition, it provides social media marketing solutions; home health, hospice, and palliative services; burners, igniters, dampers, and controls; screw jacks, linear actuators, and related linear motion products, and lifting systems; pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products; digital advertising services; power charging and data systems, industrial and commercial indoor lighting solutions, and electrical components and assemblies; dermatology and professional aesthetics, and skin care services; software and services; and operates pharmacy. The company was formerly known as The Washington Post Company and changed its name to Graham Holdings Company in November 2013. Graham Holdings Company was founded in 1877 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

About EpicQuest Education Group International

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college. It also operates and manages the U.S. coordination projects and services during and after studying abroad, including student dormitory management, academic guidance, international student services, student catering services, student transfer application services, internship and employment guidance, lawyer services, medical services, and student entrepreneurship services. In addition, the company acts as a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland and Coventry University; offers educational programs related to kinesiology and recreation education; and organizes sports-related entertainment projects. The company was formerly known as Elite Education Group International Limited and changed its name to EpicQuest Education Group International Limited in August 2022. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Middletown, Ohio.

