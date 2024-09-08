Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Trading Down 0.8%

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.94 ($0.01). 652,668 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 376,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £10.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,615.38%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

