Grin Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Grin has a total market cap of $3.11 million and $76,970.64 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0317 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,363.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.76 or 0.00555081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00010261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00111843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.42 or 0.00313476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00032623 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00037021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00081109 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

