Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $258.10 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $357.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $3.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter worth $249,000. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.