Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $258.10 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $357.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $3.96. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $357.51 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.
