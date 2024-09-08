Hahn Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,280 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,280 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for 4.2% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

