Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) vs. Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) and Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hanesbrands and Kontoor Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanesbrands 0 5 0 0 2.00 Kontoor Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86

Hanesbrands presently has a consensus target price of $5.80, suggesting a potential downside of 8.23%. Kontoor Brands has a consensus target price of $78.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.01%. Given Kontoor Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kontoor Brands is more favorable than Hanesbrands.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hanesbrands has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kontoor Brands has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

80.3% of Hanesbrands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Kontoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Hanesbrands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Kontoor Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hanesbrands pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Kontoor Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Hanesbrands pays out -1,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kontoor Brands pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanesbrands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hanesbrands and Kontoor Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanesbrands $5.49 billion 0.40 -$17.73 million ($0.06) -105.33 Kontoor Brands $2.56 billion 1.58 $230.99 million $3.95 18.31

Kontoor Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hanesbrands. Hanesbrands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kontoor Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hanesbrands and Kontoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanesbrands -6.02% 33.23% 1.62% Kontoor Brands 9.35% 72.43% 16.31%

Summary

Kontoor Brands beats Hanesbrands on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc., a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel comprising bras and shapewear; home goods; activewear apparel comprising T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals; and licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels. The company licenses its Champion name for footwear and sports accessories. It offers its products under the Hanes, Champion, Maidenform, JMS/Just My Size, Bali, Polo Ralph Lauren, Playtex, Alternative, Gear for Sports, Comfortwash, Hanes Beefy-T, Bonds, Sheridan, Bras N Things, Wonderbra, Berlei, Zorba, Sol y Oro, Maidenform, Rinbros, Bellinda, and RITMO brand names through retailers, wholesalers, and third-party embellishers. Hanesbrands Inc. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc., a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Kontoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

