Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Harbor Active Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $19.12. 1,090 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 13,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.27.
Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27.
