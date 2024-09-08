Hedera Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.82 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and $20.40 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00042245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,962,615,236 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 36,962,511,068.85332 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04919665 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $20,842,741.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

