Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,989,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,569,000 after buying an additional 60,304 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,181,000 after purchasing an additional 170,560 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after buying an additional 1,183,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,342,000 after buying an additional 1,019,750 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $9.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $387.98. 2,248,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.43 and its 200-day moving average is $336.01. The stock has a market cap of $101.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $403.05.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.89.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

