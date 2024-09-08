Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Has $6.18 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises about 1.2% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,835 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in State Street by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 198,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,626,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 28,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of State Street by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

State Street Stock Down 2.2 %

State Street stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.29. 2,191,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,343. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average is $76.67. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

