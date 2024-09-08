Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 4,298 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Dover makes up approximately 1.1% of Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dover by 153.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,633,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,611 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $175,275,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,689,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,426,000 after buying an additional 492,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,433,000 after buying an additional 414,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,195,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.63.

Dover Stock Performance

DOV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,256. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.32 and its 200-day moving average is $178.06. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $192.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 25,004 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total value of $4,549,727.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,285,578.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,565 shares of company stock worth $5,576,733. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.