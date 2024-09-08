Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Sells 46 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,071 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI traded down $10.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.70. 3,035,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

