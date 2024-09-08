Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFSC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,295,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,472,000 after buying an additional 150,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 11.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 459,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,905 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSC stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 133,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,717. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $32.97 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $156.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.41 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.13%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Financial Services

In other news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 94,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $5,094,409.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,185.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

