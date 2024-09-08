Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Trading Down 1.1%

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €37.00 ($41.11) and last traded at €37.00 ($41.11). 254,333 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.43 ($41.59).

Hugo Boss Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €38.52 and its 200-day moving average is €46.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.47.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

