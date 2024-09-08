Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.63

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.63 and traded as low as $12.55. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 47,959 shares changing hands.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Down 1.7 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63.
Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Husqvarna AB (publ)
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.