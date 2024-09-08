Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.21

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $7.30. Ideal Power shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 19,032 shares.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 62.80% and a negative net margin of 7,138.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ideal Power

About Ideal Power

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideal Power during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.