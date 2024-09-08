ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ImmunityBio worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in ImmunityBio by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Stock Down 2.0 %

IBRX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 2,311,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,793,839. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ImmunityBio

About ImmunityBio

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.