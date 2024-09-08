Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 181.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $134,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,024,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,491. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $135.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

