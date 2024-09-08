Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on INE. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Securities lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cormark downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.56.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

Shares of INE stock opened at C$9.03 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.05 and a 52-week high of C$12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.10.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of C$239.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$256.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -55.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innergex Renewable Energy

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Patrick Loulou purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.25 per share, with a total value of C$112,750.00. 20.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

