Insight 2811 Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,039 Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter worth $59,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Price Performance

GGB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,044,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,745,267. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.74.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gerdau

About Gerdau

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.