Insight 2811 Inc. Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Insight 2811 Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,781 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 162,272 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 34,995 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $615,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 51.2% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 68,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,182,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,602,000 after purchasing an additional 708,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. 92,686,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,464,078. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.