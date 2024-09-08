Insight 2811 Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $814,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $823,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

IWF stock traded down $8.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $346.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,093,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,718. The stock has a market cap of $91.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $256.01 and a 12 month high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

