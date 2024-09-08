Insight 2811 Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 0.5% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILS. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,306,000. Anson Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 602,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 173,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 248,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,678,000 after purchasing an additional 110,096 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BILS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.22. 380,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,650. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.23. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $98.89 and a 1-year high of $99.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

