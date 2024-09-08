Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 4,997 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Insight 2811 Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period.

IWD stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,203. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

