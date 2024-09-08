Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.02% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 60,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 24,339 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 39,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 738.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMP opened at $24.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

