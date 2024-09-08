Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.14 and last traded at $85.24. Approximately 2,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.76.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,061,000.

The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

