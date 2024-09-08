Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $85.14 and last traded at $85.24. Approximately 2,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.76.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.
The Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of US basic materials firms selected and weighted by price momentum. PYZ was launched on Oct 12, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
