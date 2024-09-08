IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.67.

IQVIA stock opened at $243.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.92 and a 200 day moving average of $234.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth $29,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

