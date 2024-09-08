iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 747.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $74.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average is $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

