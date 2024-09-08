iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,316,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,967,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.