iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,623,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381,121 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,653,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,522,000 after buying an additional 4,890,264 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,871,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,645,000 after buying an additional 3,035,201 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $107,525,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $47.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $47.21.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.