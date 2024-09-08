iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Cut by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.19. 8,830,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,056,020. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.66.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

