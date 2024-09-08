iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,240 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.54% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $12,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of USRT opened at $60.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $61.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

