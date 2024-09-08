iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Boosted by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAU. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $47.15. 5,270,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,154,335. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.