iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHJ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.54. 27,898 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 9,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99.

Get iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2030 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.