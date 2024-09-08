iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by W Advisors LLC

W Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.29. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

