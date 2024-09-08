iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,337.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,429,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,852,000 after buying an additional 2,260,960 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWT traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,564,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,858. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

